Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target raised by Barclays from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.65.

Shares of ESTC opened at $134.39 on Thursday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $176.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.59 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.98.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. Analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,859.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $1,779,330.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,127,464 shares of company stock worth $161,481,812 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Elastic by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,125,000 after acquiring an additional 111,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

