Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Price Up 7.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) were up 7.8% during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $200.00. The stock traded as high as $145.97 and last traded at $144.85. Approximately 1,895,983 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 939,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.39.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESTC. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.65.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,889.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,251,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,512,859.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,127,464 shares of company stock worth $161,481,812. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.85 and its 200 day moving average is $134.98. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -96.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

