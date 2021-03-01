Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Short Interest Up 1,727.3% in February

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a growth of 1,727.3% from the January 28th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ELSSF remained flat at $$12.80 during midday trading on Monday. Elis has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80.

Elis SA provides linen and work wear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The company offers work uniforms for the hospitality, healthcare, ultra-clean, beauty, industry, agrifood, and other sectors; automatic clothing dispenser systems; and linens for hospitality and healthcare sectors.

