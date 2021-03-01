ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €10.20 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €10.20 ($12.00) price objective on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZIL2. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($6.00) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ElringKlinger has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €12.80 ($15.06).

ZIL2 stock opened at €13.86 ($16.31) on Thursday. ElringKlinger has a 52-week low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a 52-week high of €17.46 ($20.54). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.17 million and a P/E ratio of -38.82.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

