Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) has been assigned a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective by investment analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & AufhãUser’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.51% from the stock’s current price.

CAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €18.60 ($21.88) target price on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.62 ($19.55).

ETR CAP opened at €18.18 ($21.39) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €18.25. Encavis AG has a one year low of €6.76 ($7.95) and a one year high of €25.55 ($30.06).

Encavis AG (CAP.F) Company Profile

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, Wind Parks, PV Service, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 187 solar parks and 82 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 2.4 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, Austria, Finland, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Spain.

