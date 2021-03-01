Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €16.62 ($19.55).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAP shares. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €18.60 ($21.88) price objective on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of CAP stock opened at €18.18 ($21.39) on Monday. Encavis AG has a twelve month low of €6.76 ($7.95) and a twelve month high of €25.55 ($30.06). The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 422.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €22.57 and a 200 day moving average of €18.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.01.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, Wind Parks, PV Service, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 187 solar parks and 82 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 2.4 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, Austria, Finland, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Spain.

