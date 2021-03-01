Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) PT Raised to C$47.00 at CIBC

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

EDV has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Endeavour Mining to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.20.

Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$24.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$15.68 and a 52 week high of C$39.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.59.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$795,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 592,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,778,060.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

