Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Reaches $0.0173 on Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $25.46 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $211.71 or 0.00433118 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007224 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00034476 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000485 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002500 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.75 or 0.02984312 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000614 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.