Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s current price.

ET has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.87.

ET stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.70 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 602,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 20,747 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 17,753 shares during the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

