Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GMVHF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Entain presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Entain stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. Entain has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.01.

About Entain

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

