Entia Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERGO) Short Interest Up 1,118.2% in February

Entia Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERGO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 1,118.2% from the January 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ERGO remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. Entia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get Entia Biosciences alerts:

About Entia Biosciences

Entia Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, and medical foods products in the United States. It is also involved in the discovery, scientific evaluation, and marketing of natural formulations that can be used in medical foods, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and other products.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Entia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.