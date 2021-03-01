Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Trading Up 6.4%

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) shares traded up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.33. 294,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 271,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $280.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 267.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at $60,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

