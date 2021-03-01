Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $91.00. The stock had previously closed at $80.00, but opened at $73.75. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Envestnet shares last traded at $64.02, with a volume of 155,111 shares.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,854,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Envestnet by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Envestnet by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

