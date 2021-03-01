Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enviva Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Enviva Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enviva Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.40.

NYSE:EVA opened at $53.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Enviva Partners has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $53.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 520.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,904,000 after buying an additional 289,688 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the third quarter worth $5,238,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 36.5% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 462,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,606,000 after acquiring an additional 123,684 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $4,974,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,418,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,087,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

