ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $97.14

Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.14 and last traded at $96.62, with a volume of 759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.99.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,161 shares in the company, valued at $965,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,143. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 7.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS)

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

