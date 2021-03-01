Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Richelieu Hardware Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Richelieu Hardware in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will earn $1.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.66. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

RCH stock opened at C$36.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Richelieu Hardware has a 1-year low of C$20.51 and a 1-year high of C$41.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.09. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39.

In related news, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.90, for a total value of C$113,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$227,402.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

