Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Teleflex Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teleflex in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $12.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.65. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.58 EPS.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.60.

NYSE TFX opened at $398.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.28. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $414.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,269,000 after purchasing an additional 57,557 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Teleflex by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $373,797,000 after buying an additional 76,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Teleflex by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $264,891,000 after buying an additional 36,730 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Teleflex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 549,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $226,259,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,189,000 after buying an additional 70,840 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.