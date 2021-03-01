Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Worldline S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)

Worldline S.A. (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Worldline in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Worldline’s FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Monday, January 11th.

WWLNF opened at $91.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.33 and its 200-day moving average is $91.45. Worldline has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $98.40.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment. Its Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, private label card loyalty, and digital retail services, as well as security and fraud risk management, merchant wallet, and data and analytics services.

