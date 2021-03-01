Equity Investment Corp Has $47.92 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Equity Investment Corp lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 275,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,334 shares during the period. McKesson makes up 2.2% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $47,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 102.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 24.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,620 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.92.

MCK traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,700. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $187.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

McKesson declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.