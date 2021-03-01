Equity Investment Corp Has $87.24 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Equity Investment Corp decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,644,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181,643 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab comprises about 4.1% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.09% of The Charles Schwab worth $87,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.

Shares of SCHW traded up $1.96 on Monday, reaching $63.68. The stock had a trading volume of 76,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,084,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 13,272 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $668,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,767,947 shares of company stock worth $100,977,149. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

