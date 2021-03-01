Equity Investment Corp Makes New $11.94 Million Investment in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 80,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,940,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,153. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.29 and a 12 month high of $175.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.47. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

