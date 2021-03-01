Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Update

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 5,000.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ESP opened at $19.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.17 million, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.87. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

In other Espey Mfg. & Electronics news, insider Peggy A. Murphy acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.29 per share, with a total value of $5,487,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC owned 0.06% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

