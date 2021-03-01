Ethereum Gold Price Reaches $0.0123 on Top Exchanges (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 56.8% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $248,739.58 and $24.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00056468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.44 or 0.00792218 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00030106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00060446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00029905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00039406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Token Profile

Ethereum Gold is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

