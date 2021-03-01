ETHplode (ETHPLO) Trading Down 14.3% This Week

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One ETHplode coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ETHplode has a total market capitalization of $35,381.23 and $8.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ETHplode has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00059277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.44 or 0.00782624 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00029347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00060910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00029814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00040632 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00044639 BTC.

ETHplode Profile

ETHplode (CRYPTO:ETHPLO) is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,879,586 coins and its circulating supply is 43,765,485 coins. ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHplode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

