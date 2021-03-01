Evercore ISI Upgrades Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.26.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $87.74 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $95.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.34. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 502.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,710 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,990,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $69,173,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $46,895,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,922,000 after buying an additional 577,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

