Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.24. Evergy also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.20-3.40 EPS.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $53.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.82. Evergy has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $73.16. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.