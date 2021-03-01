Everipedia (IQ) Market Cap Reaches $70.42 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $70.42 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,017,255,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,903,976,256 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Token Trading

