Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Trading 6% Higher

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)’s share price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $6.01. 152,410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 220,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.04% and a negative net margin of 24.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in Everspin Technologies by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,878,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 276,278 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,005,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 43,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 33,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

