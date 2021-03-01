Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EVH. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Evolent Health by 118.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 78,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at about $627,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.