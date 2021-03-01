Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) PT Raised to $25.00 at Cowen

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EVH. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Shares of EVH opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the third quarter worth $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 118.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

