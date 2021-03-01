Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $148.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EXPE. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.80.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE stock opened at $161.00 on Thursday. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $166.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.39.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,809 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,085 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 19,778 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.