Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $188.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Expedia Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.80.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $161.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $166.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,603,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,689 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $148,996,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 102.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,010 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 990,865 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $61,379,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $60,094,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

