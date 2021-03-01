Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Extended Stay America has decreased its dividend by 68.3% over the last three years.

Shares of STAY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.18. 104,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,690. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $16.80.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14.

STAY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.72.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

