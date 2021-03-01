Extendicare (TSE:EXE) PT Raised to C$7.00

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.63.

Get Extendicare alerts:

TSE EXE traded up C$0.35 on Monday, hitting C$6.99. 805,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$4.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.10. The company has a market cap of C$625.88 million and a PE ratio of 11.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.01.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.