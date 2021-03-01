F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.74.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

F5 Networks stock traded up $6.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,705. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $213.80.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total transaction of $42,484.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,826.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total value of $224,653.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,920,606.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,405,318. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

