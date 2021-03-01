Faceter Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,884.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Faceter token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Faceter has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Faceter has a market cap of $333,579.34 and $1,884.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00055281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.15 or 0.00778835 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00030757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00029523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00058396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00041077 BTC.

About Faceter

FACE is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 tokens. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter.

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

