Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Ferris Capital LLC

Ferris Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $202,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 103.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 199,931 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 9.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total transaction of $263,350.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,079 shares of company stock valued at $537,079 in the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.25.

NYSE:FICO traded up $10.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $467.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.99 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $478.65 and a 200-day moving average of $460.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $530.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The company had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

