Falcon Minerals (FLMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FLMN opened at $3.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $340.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

FLMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

