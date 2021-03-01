Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Update

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a growth of 4,029.2% from the January 28th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farmmi stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) by 415.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,159 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Farmmi worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

FAMI stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06. Farmmi has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $2.47.

Farmmi Company Profile

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

