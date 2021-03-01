Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 84.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,512 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fastenal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,941,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,850,000 after acquiring an additional 280,180 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,985,000 after purchasing an additional 366,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fastenal by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,165 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fastenal by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,271,000 after purchasing an additional 812,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,442,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,087,000 after purchasing an additional 117,440 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $46.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.21. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael John Dolan purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $118,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,950 shares of company stock valued at $282,412. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.