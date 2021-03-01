FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of PPBI opened at $40.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $41.97. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

