FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 851 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 16.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,795,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,726,000 after buying an additional 2,143,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 74.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,911,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,397 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 119.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 335,356 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the third quarter valued at about $2,408,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 2,465.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 148,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

CLI stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

