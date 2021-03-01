FDx Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 533 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RNG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 54.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral stock opened at $378.16 on Monday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.85 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $396.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. Research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total transaction of $3,940,685.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,255,666.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total value of $823,060.07. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,402,289.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,599 shares of company stock valued at $54,159,641 over the last three months. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.17.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

