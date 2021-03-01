FedNat (FNHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect FedNat to post earnings of ($1.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FNHC opened at $6.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.90. FedNat has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FNHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James cut shares of FedNat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

