Ferris Capital LLC Purchases 54 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ferris Capital LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,345,936,000 after purchasing an additional 153,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $261.36. 533,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,760,207. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $744.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $86,539.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $871,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,336,715 shares of company stock valued at $360,066,132. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.