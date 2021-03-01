Ferris Capital LLC Purchases New Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,183 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374,649 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 121.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,714,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,042 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,626 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,071,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,294,000 after buying an additional 1,122,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.21. 114,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,277,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.25 to $19.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

