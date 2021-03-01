Ferris Capital LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Ferris Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,485,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,285 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,571 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 429.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 853,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,065,000 after purchasing an additional 691,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 456,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,821,000 after buying an additional 65,447 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI traded up $2.96 on Monday, hitting $150.96. 99,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,489,753. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.75 and its 200 day moving average is $131.18. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

