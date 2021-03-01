Ferro (NYSE:FOE) PT Raised to $18.00

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

FOE stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Ferro has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferro will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ferro news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 176,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

