Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FRRVY. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

FRRVY stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.07. 11,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,608. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02. Ferrovial has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $31.16.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator worldwide. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private work projects; and development, finance, and operation of toll road concessions. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, railways, bridges and viaducts, airports, intelligent toll systems, energy restoration, aqueducts, water treatment plants, port infrastructures, desalination plants, digesters, thermal drying plants, chimneys and silos, and other construction, as well as operation and maintenance services of urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and water treatment and desalination plants.

