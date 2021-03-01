Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidus Investment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of FDUS opened at $15.02 on Thursday. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $367.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.89.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. Analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 495.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.